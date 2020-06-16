Death of George Floyd inspired Prince George’s County athlete to give back to his community

Tack athlete Christian Harrison wanted to raise $5,000 for the Glenarden Boys and Girls Club, a place he credits with starting his athletic career.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Christian Harrison is a 26-year-old professional track athlete that grew up in Prince George’s County. Watching the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police officers, he said he was inspired to help an organization -- one that has deep ties in the black community.

"For people who like me who are not someone who can pass a law or rewrite legislation, I feel that this is the way that I can make my impact," Harrison said. "Directly impact young people and helping them with their enrichment."

As a kid, Harrison says he spent at least five days a week at the Glenarden Boys and Girls Club.

"Glenarden-Ardmore Boys and Girls club is where I started my entire athletic career," said Harrison. "And I sort of feel a responsibility to give back to what helped produce me."

Harrison said he wants to raise $5,000 to help the club’s counselors continue the mentorship and guidance that he says they’ve been giving to kids in a mostly black and brown community. A community that Coach Barry Saunders, President and Athletic Director of the Glenarden Boys and Girls Club said is more like a family.

"Glenarden Boys and Girls club was first formulated in the early 60s," Coach Saunders said. "And it’s been a big part of our community as long as I can remember."

The club hosts football, basketball, soccer, cheerleading, wrestling and baseball programs throughout the year.

"Once you come together in that huddle, you’re like a brotherhood," Saunders said. "Or a sisterhood when it comes to the cheerleading. We have a chant that says: You got my back. I got your back. Who got my back? I got your back!"

Harrison and Saunders say the initial $5,000 raised will go directly to the Boys and Girls club, but if they’re able to raise more money they plan to give out scholarships to students heading to college that came up through the Glenarden Boys and Girls club. Right now the fundraiser has collected $4,200.