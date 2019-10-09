GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A small, private plane crashed into Ken Gemmell's house in December 2014. His wife, Marie, and two young sons were inside, in an upstairs bathroom. They never made it out.

Now, Ken Gemmell, Marie's husband, and his surviving daughter are building a new playground to honor their loved ones.

Ken and Arabelle Gemmell

WUSA9 has joined the Gemmell family and Where Angels Play to help make a positive impact on our community and make this playground a reality.

Join us for food and fun at a fundraiser event:

Saturday, Sept. 14 - 6 p.m to 9 p.m.

Quincy's Bar and Grille

616 Quince Orchard Road

Gaithersburg, Md. 20878

$35 at the door for food & drinks with all proceeds benefiting Where Angels Play Foundation.

Marie, Cole and Devin Gemmell

Where Angels Play Foundation which helps build playgrounds to honor families and communities following a tragedy.

"It's perfect because both of the kids, my sons, that we lost, were younger," Gemmell said. "So, this was a really good fit for me and our family to try to honor them."

Simply want to donate? Support for the Gemmell Family Playground can be made here.

The New Jersey-based organization was started by firefighters, who have helped build playgrounds throughout the country and around the world. That includes 26 playgrounds in three states in honor of those who died at Sandy Hook Elementary.

Bill Lavin of the Where Angels Play Foundation said he was honored when Gemmell reached out.

Where Angels Play Foundation

"I think like all of us who have lost loved ones they never want Marie, Devin and Cole to be forgotten. What more beautiful way than to build a playground where kids will play and laugh and celebrate life while Ken's angels will be watching over them?" Lavin said.

Lavin, who has helped build more than 50 playgrounds, said it's a way for the community to come together in joy to help a family heal.

"The playground is going to be a constant reminder of who Devin and Cole and Marie were. It will be a place of joy and happiness where they (Ken and Arabelle) can go and experience joy and watch kids laugh and play and imagine their angels are watching over."

The Gemmell family playground will be the 53rd project for the Where Angels Play Foundation.

