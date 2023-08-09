Murdered teacher remembered as devoutly religious and dedicated to kids

Services for Mariame Sylla drew an overflow crowd to the Diyanet Center mosque in Lanham

LANHAM, Md. — Madame Mariame Sylla was remembered Friday as devoutly religious and equally dedicated to the lives of the kids she taught at the Dora Kennedy French Immersion School in Greenbelt.

A funeral for Sylla at the Diyanet Center mosque in Lanham turned into a community outpouring with an overflow crowd gathering after Friday prayers.

Mourners included families who brought students, diplomats from Sylla's native Ivory Coast, school officials, and Greenbelt police officers who worked on her case.

"In the face of such a tragedy, no words are enough to subside our anger and dispel our sorrow," said Greenbelt Police Deputy Chief Tim White.

Dora Kennedy Principal James Spence called working with Sylla a gift.

"We are blessed and touched in many ways by the beautiful spirit of our sister, Madame Sylla," Spence said.

Student Seth Snowden said Sylla always "spoke from the heart" when she greeted kids.

Former French Immersion student Sophia Reynolds held back tears as she remembered her years at the school where Sylla taught.

"What happened to Madame Sylla shouldn't be the only thing she's remembered for," Reynolds said. "She was a great teacher. She was a loving woman. She was very kind."

The suspect in Sylla's murder was never mentioned.

Harold Landon III is accused of murdering Sylla, who was last seen walking near the Schrom Hills Park in Greenbelt on July 30.

The disappearance sparked weeks of searches conducted by authorities, friends, parents and students.

Sylla's remains were found dumped near a pond close to Joint Base Andrews in Clinton.