Tips on talking about anti-racism, politics this Thanksgiving

DC bookstore Politics and Prose is hosting an event with the founders of "The Antiracist Table" to give advice on navigating tough conversations during the holiday.

WASHINGTON — Whether you're spending Thanksgiving with family around the table or via video chat, conversations are bound to come up that will require a healthy dose of patience and finesse. The popular D.C. bookstore Politics and Prose is offering a virtual event Monday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday to help you prepare for those conversations.

Politics & Prose invited the founders of The Antiracist Table, attorney and student of nonviolence communication (NVC) Kirsten Ivey-Colson and educator Lynn Turner, to walk guests through navigating conversations on race and anti-racism, after a year filled with national racial reckoning, and an election season and pandemic response characterized by political division.

The event description explains that by participating in Monday night's event, "you'll learn how to approach those with differing views so you can bridge the gap and learn how to integrate anti-racism into your daily life—and teach others how, too."

Today, the women behind @AntiRacistTable discuss how to employ social justice, activism, and mindfulness to promote antiracism every day. Grab a ticket and check out an antiracist reading list here: https://t.co/ubAe91V4It — Politics and Prose (@PoliticsProse) November 23, 2020

The event Monday night is one of many that Politics and Prose hosts, called P&P Live! featuring guests on every topic from economics to wine tasting.