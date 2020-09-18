Black Restaurant Week begins Friday in the DMV. Here's what you can expect

Black Restaurant Week, LLC is placing emphasis on helping the Black restaurant industry through the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON — After what seems like a marathon of summer restaurant weeks in the DMV, another similar promotion takes place this weekend, specifically highlighting the District's Black-owned restaurants – with special menus and events.

Black Restaurant Week, LLC is kicking off its celebration of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine in the Greater D.C. region from Sept. 18-27.

From food connoisseurs, culinary influencers, local residents and out of town guests, Black Restaurant Week participants will be able to experience pre-fixe brunch, lunch and dinner menus at some of the District's Black-owned restaurants like Matchbox, The Kitchen Jerk, Halfsmoke DC, Hen Quarter, The Rub, Big Buns, and Austin Grill.

Restaurant week participants will be able to vote on their favorite restaurant and the most popular restaurant will win a "Black Plate Award." Those participating can also submit photos of their receipts from restaurants in order to enter a raffle to win various prizes.

Gooood morning #DMV 📍#BLACKRESTAURANTWEEK begins today -September 27. Dine with us and bring your bingo card. Submit receipts to @myblackreceipt.



Questions❓ Find the answers at https://t.co/YvlFyJtAYG pic.twitter.com/rruu5bpQXy — Blk Restaurant Week (@blkrestaurantwk) September 18, 2020

The organization is placing emphasis on helping the Black restaurant industry through the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the pandemic, Black Restaurant Week LLC is also waiving all participation fees for restaurants.

“Supporting the entire culinary industry, from farm to table, is necessary for providing more opportunities for the whole community to thrive,” Black Restaurant Week founder Warren Luckett said. “From the increased exposure for black-owned restaurants on our new national website to the professional business guidance gained from the educational events, Black Restaurant Week helps businesses expand its customer base and receive resources for ongoing success.”

For more information about Black Restaurant Week, its events and participating restaurants, visit the organization's website.