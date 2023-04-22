'Keep the Earth clean and green' | WUSA9 holds Earth Day festivities in Fairfax Co.

A clean Earth is a happy Earth, so let's all do our part.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The community came together Saturday for Earth Day festivities in Fairfax County at the Sully Historic Site.

Sponsored by WUSA9, the theme of this year's annual Earth Day Fairfax was "healthy people, healthy planet."

Thousands of people gathered to attend the event which featured music, food, animals, and WUSA9's very own ECO9 vehicle.

WUSA9 Chief Meteorologist Topper Shutt spoke at the event, giving a short presentation.

Other WUSA9 team members were also on-site handing out swag until the event ended at 4 p.m.

"It's just a day to really celebrate the Earth and all of the things we've done to make it better," said a representative with the Fairfax County Park Authority.

Another Earth Day event for the kids was held at Westfield Montgomery Mall from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

It kicked off with a Mad Science show followed by a presentation from WUSA9's Kaitlyn McGrath and Makayla Lucero on all things weather, including how they forecast and what it’s like to be a meteorologist.

WUSA9's Adam Longo, Randi Ayala, Casey Nolen and Abby Llorico were also on-site meeting community members at this event.

