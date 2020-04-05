Need doubles at Fairfax County Food Bank. Want to help?

You can help Cornerstones and hundreds of other non-profits through United Way National Capital Area's Do More 24.

WASHINGTON — We live in a kind and generous community. While COVID 19 has changed he way we live, it hasn’t changed the way we give. That's why WUSA9 is partnering with the United Way of the National Capital Area for this year’s “Do More 24.”

We hope you’ll join with us to answer the call to “do more” and lift-up the non-profits that help our neighbors with food and shelter at this critical time.

For half a century, Cornerstones has served the Fairfax County community with a mix of stability, empowerment and hope. We talked with Cornerstones CEO Kerrie Wilson about their new normal and the role community plays in helping to address the increased calls for services during this pandemic.

“As you can imagine, it’s just skyrocketed particularly in last few weeks,” said Wilson. “The numbers have doubled.”

Coronavirus has forced this steadfast organization to reinvent how to fill the gaps that threaten to engulf families living on the margins and other vulnerable residents.

“We’re doing door to door service. So people ring our bell and folks pack the bags for them and take them out,” said Wilson.

Shelter and social distancing have been a bit more challenging.

“We’ve had to stagger our shifts for meals,” said Wilson. “No more than 10 people inside at a time and having people stay in their rooms. “

And, Wilson said the county and partner organizations like Cornerstones are moving seniors and other with compromised immune systems and health issues into hotels for support. They are also continuing the job training that has been a hallmark of their services.

“So when this over they’ll get back to work, and paying the rent. 50 percent of the people who live in our housing weren’t able to make rent,” said Wilson. “And those bills are mounting.”

With more people to serve, feed, train and secure – Cornerstones could use some renewed support of its’ own. Every dollar, they say, will be put to instant use from bottles of much needed sanitizer, to grocery store cards, gas and hotel stays.

If you’d like to help support Cornerstones “Do more” on this Giving Tuesday -- click here.

Even during the toughest days, the entire team finds ways to be grateful for the ways that we are all realizing how we’re all interconnected.