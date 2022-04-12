Downtown Holiday Market set to welcome half a million shoppers

In 18 years, the Downtown Holiday Market has become such a standby that nearly half a million visitors are expected to come through in the 35 days it has been open.

WASHINGTON — The Downtown Holiday Market is in full swing in Penn Quarter. Vendors say they’ll come back each year for what’s become a beloved holiday tradition in D.C.

Underneath the twinkle lights, the Downtown Holiday Market has artisan goods from more than 70 vendors to showcase this year. At Toro Mata, Hector Zarate of Arlington sources gifts from Peruvian artists.

"From terracotta iconography for the holidays to beautiful alpaca products for the winter," says Zarate.

It’s his 15th year here. And the market has only grown and is able to stay open during the pandemic each year thanks to its outdoor setup.

It now closes two blocks of F Street, running from noon to 8 p.m. each day.

"It's been fantastic, people are really supportive locals especially, but also a lot of people from out of town and all over the country come here as a destination and they want to be part of it," said Zarate. "They want to enjoy the idea of having a holiday shopping experience where it feels like a community."

"That’s managed to give us a lot more space to work with and really a beautiful setting here, and we intend to stay on the street and close down this area for the future," said organizer Mike Berman.

In 18 years, the Downtown Holiday Market has become such a standby that nearly half a million visitors are expected to come through here in the 35 days it's open, and it's running through December 23rd.

Most vendors are local, but some travel from as far as Miami each year, like Monde Epice, which has a fan following in the district.