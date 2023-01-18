x
DC leaders to host youth violence summit Wednesday

Young people will get an opportunity to directly discuss community concerns with D.C. leaders and push for change.
Credit: vichie81 - stock.adobe.com
Panorama Aerial view of Washington DC cityscape from Arlington Virginia USA.

WASHINGTON — The community will come together Wednesday evening to discuss the issue of youth violence in the District, DC Action said.

"At DC Action, we know the District’s young people can accomplish anything when they have a fair chance," according to the organization's website.

The plan for the summit is to hear directly from young people, organization leaders said.

"Community concerns about youth safety and gun violence in the District are at an all-time high," DC Action said. "And instead of continuing to listen to advocates and policymakers continue to talk about possible solutions, come and hear directly from youth."

The summit will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Thurgood Marshall Center, located at 1816 12th St., Northwest.

Participating organizations include DC Action, the DC Girls’ Coalition, Black Swan Academy, Critical Exposure, YWCA of the National Capital Area, and United Leaders for Freedom.

DC Action said that the young people will get an opportunity to directly discuss community concerns with D.C. leaders and push for change.

