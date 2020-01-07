Ward 7 resident competes for $100,000 grant to bring food hall to her neighborhood

Mary Blackford wants to build a food hall, where 90% of vendors will be women, in Ward 7. She's competing in an Essence contest for a $100,000 grant.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. native needs your help to bring fresh food options to her neighborhood. Mary Blackford is attempting to bring a food hall to the District's Ward 7 neighborhood

Market 7 is under construction and will be a first-of-its kind food hall in Ward 7. Blackford says 90% of the vendors will be women.

Business experts say while black women are the fastest-growing entrepreneurs, they are the least funded. Blackford is one of three national finalists competing for a $100,000 grant.

She said the investment will help her solve what she's calling not only a food desert, but food apartheid East of the River.

July 1 is the final day to vote in the Essence Build Your Legacy Contest. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. You can see Blackford's full entry video and more on her journey to bring a food hall to Ward 7 below.

Pine-Sol Your Legacy - Essence ESSENCE and Pine-Sol have partnered to award a Black woman entrepreneur $100,000 towards her business,and we need your help in order to do so! Please check out the video interviews of our semi-finalists and cast your vote today!Voting ends on July 1st.

According to the contest entry page, there were more than 600 entrants.