LIST | Where you can make an impact by volunteering or donating in the DMV | #CommunityMatters

WASHINGTON — At WUSA9, we exist to inform, inspire and make a positive impact in our area. To that end, we're curating a handy guide of ways you can make a positive impact too, listing organizations where you could donate your time or treasure.
This list will continue to evolve and grow. If you have an organization that you like to help, text us the details at 202-895-5599 so we can add it to the list.
#CommunityMatters Guide
- Alliance of Concerned Men (youth crime and violence intervention/prevention) - https://allianceofconcernedmen.org/
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area - https://bbbsnca.org/
- Claude Moore Charitable Foundation (expanding educational opportunities for underprivileged youth) - https://claudemoorefoundation.org/
- Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties - https://communityfoundationlf.org/
- Cure the Streets (DC Attorney General's Office effort to reduce gun violence) - https://oag.dc.gov/public-safety/cure-streets-oags-violence-interruption-program
- Food For Others (Northern Virginia’s safety net for those needing food) - https://foodforothers.org/
- Girls on the Run NoVa - https://gotrnova.org/
- Guns Down Friday (works in D.C., and Prince George's County to support families who have lost children to homicide, suicide, and mental Illness) - https://gunsdownfriday.com/
- Habitat for Humanity of Washington DC - https://dchabitat.org/
- Mission of Love Charities, Inc. - https://www.molcinc.org/
- Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Washington DC - https://rmhcdc.org/
- Share of McLean (food and clothing pantry, emergency financial aid, furniture program, school supplies, tech program) - https://www.shareofmclean.org/
- United Way of the National Capital Area - https://unitedwaynca.org/
- Volunteer Fairfax - https://www.volunteerfairfax.org/