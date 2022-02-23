x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

LIST | Where you can make an impact by volunteering or donating in the DMV | #CommunityMatters

There is no shortage of ways you can help out by being a volunteer or donating to worthy organizations throughout the DMV.

WASHINGTON — At WUSA9, we exist to inform, inspire and make a positive impact in our area. To that end, we're curating a handy guide of ways you can make a positive impact too, listing organizations where you could donate your time or treasure. 

This list will continue to evolve and grow. If you have an organization that you like to help, text us the details at 202-895-5599 so we can add it to the list. 

#CommunityMatters Guide

RELATED: How Giving Tuesday changed the way we donate

RELATED: #EnvironmentMatters | Facilities where you can recycle and dispose of waste in DMV area

In Other News

Small community impacted by snow storm, I-95 shutdown preparing for next round