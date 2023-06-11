Capital Pride draws out-of-state crowd in a challenging political climate

In some cases, visitors say they’re fleeing unfriendly political climates in their home states. Florida is one state with new laws that restrict LGBTQ+ rights.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Capital Pride drew thousands of people to the district from out of state, some of them calling it a haven.

In some cases, visitors say they’re fleeing unfriendly political climates in their home states. Florida is one state with new laws that restrict LGBTQ+ rights.

Drag performer and former Marine Chad Phillips has made his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and so has his alter ego, Alexandra Childs.

"It's just really hot, so it takes a lot of pads and a lot of tights and a lot of makeup to make all this go away," Phillips said of performing in Florida.

Phillips travels back to the district each year for Capital Pride, even being crowned Miss Capital Pride one year. However, at home, while he still dresses up, he’s finding fewer opportunities to bring Alexandra out on the town.

"I will be in full drag next weekend for Stonewall Pride in Wilton Manors, Fort Lauderdale, and it's going to be in a stance of defiance, saying we're not here to hurt you, we’re not here to influence you and take over your life," said Phillips. "We’re just here to be creative and have fun."

Several Pride events across the state of Florida were canceled this month after a new state law went into effect, allowing state regulators to police venues that allow children to attend drag shows, and organizers say this kind of legislation has made Capital Pride more of a haven for people across the country than ever.

Capital Pride organizers say this year’s event was its largest, with more people traveling from out of state than ever before.

"I think D.C. is the center of the free world," said Jerry Houston of Orlando. "It's where everybody looks for the direction of the country. And it's one of the most welcoming cities for LGBTQ plus community."

For those Floridians who made the trip, they say they’re not willing to move away from the Sunshine State.