Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy accepts more at-risk teens

WASHINGTON — A program that is helping at-risk teens find a better path forward is now accepting new members.

The Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy is free and run by the DC National Guard.

The program takes in troubled teens and places them in a military academy type of setting in Laurel, Maryland.

These cadets take classes, learn job skills, and connect with mentors.

WUSA9 met with a man who graduated from the academy last year. He is now a U.S. Marine.

"Before I came to the program, I was hanging out with bad influences, my grades were below average, I was just not focused on life. The Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy gave me the opportunity to set my life straight and give me paths in life, but also set myself straight."

The mission of the Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy is to intervene in and reclaim the lives of at-risk teens that have disengaged from high school; producing program graduates with the values, life skills, education, and self-discipline necessary to succeed as productive citizens.

On average, officials say 39% of graduates continue their education, 47% join the workforce and 5% join the military.

For more information or to enroll your child, click here.