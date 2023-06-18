DC Black Fathers Matter Project holds 4th annual Father's Day motorcade

Organizers say they want to highlight Black fathers in the District to dispel negative stereotypes.

WASHINGTON — The DC Black Fathers Matter Project held their fourth annual Father’s Day motorcade in the District Sunday.

The motorcade started in front of the African-American Civil War Museum on Vermont Avenue in Northwest. D.C. residents were invited to just show up and drive in support of Black dads.

"There's always been the narrative that black fathers are absent, missing, not participative. We clearly knew there was an opportunity to refute that narrative and to celebrate those fathers that are present," said Major Lewis, who sits on the board of the D.C. Black History Celebration Committee.

Lewis says the day is proof Black dads show up and show out. Motorcycle rider Dave Stevens will ride throughout the city to show everyone Black fathers matter. He’s been part of the motorcade before and says he does it for the kids.

"For me honestly, it’s the youth. Everybody needs somebody to look up to... something positive," Stevens said.

Organizers say every year the motorcade grows. Last year over 100 vehicles participated. They are hoping to top that number this year. The motorcade was expected to drive through wards 1, 5, 7, and 8.

“We picked those wards intentionally. They are portions of the city that are underrepresented, and when they are represented it’s not always in a positive light. We thought it was particularly important to incorporate those wards so that people know we recognize and respect them as much as any other part of the city," said Lewis.

"I think it’s very important to let them know that there's somebody out there that loves them. I don’t have to be their dad, but I could show them love like I am," Stevens said

After the motorcade wraps up there will be a free health clinic at RFK Stadium offering education on mental health and diabetes. There will also be free screenings taking place.