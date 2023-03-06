Black Birders Week being celebrated at lake in Prince George's Co.

After a Black birdwatcher was harassed in Central Park, birders founded Black Birders Week.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ready for a sunny morning on Lake Artemesia, birders new and old gathered in College Park, looking to learn as part of Black Birders Week. It's an opportunity to celebrate the relationship the Black community has to the outdoors, according to local birders.

Around 50 people turned out for the Birds and Brunch event, held by Experience Prince George's.

"I was excited because I would get to be with other African Americans, and other Black people and people of color, who are interested in birding and just to know that we’re out here, we’re exploring nature just like everyone else," said Gatwiri Muthara of Takoma Park.

In 2020, New Yorker Christian Cooper was birdwatching in Central Park when he was harassed by a dogwalker who tried to have him arrested.

Tykee James, birder and president of the DC Audubon Society, says the idea for Black Birders Week came out of that incident.

"I think it's terrible what happened and it speaks to how the narrative around the black experience involves a lot of trauma, but when we came together seeing that, we realized that hey the black experience goes beyond trauma, and we can show folks that," said James. "We can show folks that when we’re out looking at birds, we can show folks that when we’re out in nature and we can feel like we’re part of our own liberation just by sharing the love of birds."

For James, birding opened up a new facet of the world that made him want to pursue a career in environmental education. The first bird to inspire him was a Belted Kingfisher.

"When I saw that bird for the first time, the female of that bird, I realized, 'Wow, this is the first time a book report came to life,' and I tell folks how magical it felt to be present for that, and how I try to share that presence with everybody," said James.

On Lake Artemesia, there's a chance to see orioles, herons and even a bald eagle. Organizers say this is the second year for the event and they hope it continues to grow every year from here on out

Lloyd Morrison attended with his 10-year-old son.

"My mother passed away a few years ago and she was an avid nature lover," said Morrison. "So in homage to her I'm always spending time outside."

With eyes to the skies – a successful morning of bonding, and birds.

"Flight, right?," said Morrison. "So when I see the majestic varieties of birds it reminds me of man trying to imitate it with different planes. We just can't get it like they do, they are so unique and so many different species."