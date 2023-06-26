Here's your rare chance to swim in the Anacostia River

The event is called Splash. Anacostia Riverkeeper is hosting the community event providing a rare chance for residents to swim in Anacostia River.

WASHINGTON — Anyone who's ever wanted to swim in the Anacostia River could get their chance next month.

The event is called Splash. Anacostia Riverkeeper is hosting the community event providing a rare chance for residents to swim in Anacostia River.

It's been illegal to swim in waters around the District since 1971. That's because the water wasn't clean enough for recreational use.

However, Anacostia Riverkeeper says that's been changing.

"The DC Citizen Science Water Quality Monitoring Program has tracked this progress, finding bacteria levels that pass recreational standards most of the time," Anacostia Riverkeeper said. "In 2022, monitoring sites at Kingman Island, Buzzards Point, and Washington Channel passed recreational water quality standards over 90% of the time. These trends have continued for the 2023 monitoring season so far."

Now, Anacostia Riverkeeper is hosting an event for recreational swimming in the river.

The event is on July 8 from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets for 20-minute swimming slots are free.

Swimmers will be able to swim in the river off the Kingman Island Dock next to the Benning Road Bridge.