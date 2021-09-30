Kids operate construction equipment; take a dig at fighting cancer

All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society's pediatric cancer research and Inova Children's Hospital Child Life Program.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — More than 1,000 people are expected to attend The Big Dig of the National Capital Area on Saturday in Loudoun County, where local children with cancer will operate heavy construction equipment, such as real excavators, scissor lifts and more, with the assistance of professionals.

With the rise in childhood cancer rates in the United States over the past few decades, local businesses and organizations are working with the American Cancer Society to bring awareness and raise money.

All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society's pediatric cancer research and Inova Children's Hospital Child Life Program.

For more than 100 years, The American Cancer Society has been leading the fight to end cancer. About 10,500 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and about 1,190 children are expected to die from the disease.

Because of the major treatment advances in recent decades, 84% of children with cancer now survive five years or more. By translating research findings into action, there has been a 20% decline in U.S. cancer death rates since the early 1990s.

With your support, more people survive cancer than ever before.