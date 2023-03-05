Kumo Asian Bistro represents a dream realized for owner

We spoke with owner Andy Cai about his popular Alexandria restaurant.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month is a time to reflect and honor Asian culture, diversity and history. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, more than 2 million businesses in the U.S. are owned by members of the AAPI community.

We're shining a spotlight on a small business helping to make the DMV a cultural melting pot: Kumo Asian Bistro in Alexandria, Virginia.

Owner Andy Cai wasted no time and took us straight to the kitchen, where he was cooking shrimp tempura. It's one of Kumo's most popular dishes.

"Everyday we sell a couple of hundred. On a weekend, we sell 4,000-5,000 pieces," Cai said.

The shrimp tempura is just one of many popular items on the huge menu. Kumo is all about serving authentic Asian flavors straight from Thailand, Japan and China. It's a reminder of how diverse our area is.

Cai and his family immigrated to the U.S. in 1993 from China. He had one vision: To share his family recipes and cultural traditions with other. He strongly believes that food unites us all.

"When a customer has great food and they're happy, I feel successful," Cai said.

He says he is so proud to be a fabric of the community, and loves to pour support back into the area that has helped him achieve a dream. He loves supporting worthy causes, athletic programs and schools.

Customers who look around the cozy gem can't help but notices the touches of historic characters along the walls. While you eat, Cai is happy to share stories of resilience, determination and tradition. He might even let you make a roll with a sushi chef.

The sushi bar is the heart of the restaurant. It's staffed at all times with five to six sushi chefs each night. The options are limitless, featuring the freshest fish for sushi and sashimi.