JENNINGS, Mo. — A community has stepped up in the wake of the tragic death of a 2-year-old.

That boy fell from his mother's moving car last Friday on Jennings Station Road. Now, an online fundraiser has been set up to help the family of Elijah Roby.

The tragedy that happened here has hit this family in so many ways. After the terrible loss of Elijah, police charged his mother with child endangerment and jailed her. And that leaves her six other children struggling to survive.

"They have nothing. We're starting over fresh," Victoria Smith said.



Smith can't stop thinking about life of Elijah Roby and his death last Friday.



"I passed by it and something just within me. I couldn't let it go," she said.



Last Friday, she happened to be driving on Jennings Station Road near interstate 70 when she witnessed an accident.



"My heart just cried. It cried out," she said.



St. Louis County police say around four Friday afternoon Elijah fell from his mother's car. Then another vehicle ran him over. From there, police say his mom 25-year-old Ebony Roby picked up her son and drove to the nearby Circle - K on Lucas and Hunt and begged for help. Elijah died at the hospital.



"Accidents happen. It's unfortunate," she said.



Smith said when she heard about Elijah's death she felt she needed to do something to give comfort to his family.



"They have experienced a traumatic loss," she said. "I felt like it was only right that I stepped in to be the support, the love and the nourishment to these babies."



Elijah left behind six other young siblings ranging in age from 9 months to 9 years-old, who are now being taken care of by their aging grandmother. That's why she and Elijah's aunt have set-up a GoFundMe page to support the kid's futures.



"We want to comfort them, love them, support them and provide their immediate necessity needs while they work through this trauma," she said.



And give them loving support after an unexpected tragedy.



"It will go a long way. These babies are so grateful and appreciative and entire family is so appreciative by the love and support," she told 5 on your side.

Funeral arrangements are still being made for Elijah. Meanwhile starting Tuesday, the urban league at 8960 Jennings Station Road will be taking donations for the children. The family needs anything from diapers to coats.