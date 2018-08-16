KUSA — A man in Frederick has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife Shanann Watts and their two young daughters, according to the Frederick Police Department.

Chris Watts, 33, is being held on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body, according to court documents.

Here's what we have learned about Shanann Watts so far:

She was a mother of two and was about 15 weeks pregnant

Shanann Watts, 34, had two young daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste - who went by CeCe-, 3, with Chris Watts. Shanann was 15 weeks pregnant at the time she was killed.

Laura Arnold, a longtime friend of Shanann Watts, told 9NEWS that the mom-to-be was very excited to have a little boy. Arnold said the gender reveal party was scheduled for this week.

Friends say Shanann and Chris Watts were the “perfect couple”

Arnold told 9NEWS she would would have "girl talks" on the phone all the time about how Shanann got her husband to wash dishes and do other things around the house.

Toddlers Bella and Celeste had big, but different personalities

Four-year-old Bella was quiet and very sweet, according to Arnold, while 3-year-old Celeste was very outgoing and always up to something.

Shanann Watts lived in North Carolina and has family and friends there

Shanann Watts was from Passaic, New Jersey, according to her Facebook page. She also spent a period of time in North Carolina -- that is where she married Chris Watts. She still has a large network of friends in North Carolina.

“I am sick over it, honestly,” said Arie King of North Carolina. King’s brother-in-law was previously married to Shanann Watts. “Any family she has here in North Carolina, we are heartbroken.”

She was a promoter for Thrive since January 2016

Shanann Watts was proud to promote Thrive, a health and wellness system that claims to promote both physical and mental wellbeing.

She would regularly post about her own experience with Thrive or share other's stories regarding their experience using the company's products.

She previously worked at Children's Hospital Colorado

In a statement from the hospital, a spokesperson called her "talented and highly respected."

The hospital released the following statement: "We’re deeply saddened by the tragic death of a talented and highly respected former colleague and her two young daughters. Although Shanann had not worked at Children’s Hospital Colorado in more than a year, she is remembered fondly and we send our thoughts and prayers to her loved ones.”

Friends said she was a "beautiful woman"

Ashley Bell said Shanann Watts was one of her first customers at her tanning salon. They’ve been friends for 2 years and their daughters had play dates. Bell told 9NEWS that Shanann was a beautiful woman who didn’t deserve this.

