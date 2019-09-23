WASHINGTON — Protestors are taking creative measures to bring attention to climate change.

Police have shut down several streets in the District as protestors marched around the area near North Capitol chanting, "We don't want to die" and "Put the fire out."

Some demonstrators even chained themselves to a boat on the intersection of 16th and K Streets in Northwest. They said their goal is to force people to acknowledge the magnitude of the climate change problem by disrupting "business as usual."

RELATED: Climate change activists gear up to #ShutDownDC Monday, defending their decision to disrupt traffic

Protesters block intersections in DC for climate strike Protesters block intersections in DC. Protesters block intersections in DC Protesters block intersections in DC

RELATED: 'Climate change is scaring people' | Activists plan to #ShutDownDC traffic to bring attention to environmental issue

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.