WALDORF, Md. — Charles County Sheriff’s Cpl. Patrick Mann had been the School Resource officer at St. Charles High School in Waldorf since the gleaming new school opened in 2014.

He was regarded as a counselor and a teacher as much as a law enforcement officer, said Principal Richard Conley, who called Mann a key figure in the school’s day to day rhythms.

Mann was found dead in his personal vehicle after a crash on southbound Indianhead Highway in Accokeek late Thursday.

Maryland’s medical examiner has not determined how Mann died. Prince George’s County investigators say he was not killed by the impact of the crash and homicide is not suspected.

Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry called Mann’s passing an “untimely death”.

The school community is stunned, according to Principal Conley.

“Kids who maybe never interacted with him in what you might think of as the traditional student-SRO relationship knew him because he was always present, always had a smile, was easy to approach,” Conley said.

Mann taught assisted teaching in classes on civic responsibility and forensic science.

Conley said Mann was a constant presence at after-hours sporting events.

A Prince George’s County police officer was struck by a car and hospitalized while investigating the crash scene at the intersection of Indianhead Highway and Beech Lane in Accokeek. The officer was in stable condition Friday, according to a police spokesman.