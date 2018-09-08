ORLANDO, Fla. -- Caylee Anthony would have celebrated her 13th birthday on Aug. 9.

Ten years ago Caylee's mother Casey Anthony was arrested in connection with Caylee's disappearance. On July 15, 2008, Casey's mother, Cindy, made the now-infamous 911 call to report Caylee was missing and that her daughter's car smelled like a dead body.

Casey was arrested the next day and indicted on first-degree murder charges in October 2008. Her daughter's remains were found Dec. 11, 2008 not far from Casey and the grandparents' home.

Casey's trial began in 2011, and on July 5 she was found not guilty on all charges except for lying to investigators.

In June of 2018, the meter reader who found Caylee's body advocated for Casey to be put on trial again in Orlando, this time in civil court.

Roy Kronk sued Casey for defamation five months after she was acquitted of murdering her daughter.

In the lawsuit, Kronk claimed Anthony instructed her lawyers to make false and defamatory statements that implicated him in Caylee's death.

Casey is now 32 and lives in South Florida. Last year she gave her first interview since her acquittal to the Associated Press, in which she talked about her love for Caylee and showed personal photos of her.

