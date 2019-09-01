FREDERICK, Md. — A stray cat tested positive for the rabies virus in Frederick County, Md. on January 2, according to the Frederick County Health Department.

The cat was picked up from Mains Lane in Frederick, Md. after someone reported that the cat appeared to be sick.

The cat is described as an older domestic short-haired female with black fur. Anyone who thinks they may have been in contact with cat since December 19, 2018, should notify their health care provider.

The health department states the following as symptoms of rabies in animals: