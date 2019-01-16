LINTHICUM, Md. —

Airport workers and TSA agents at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport rallied Wednesday in support of ending the federal government shutdown.

RELATED: Shutdown Q&A: what air travelers should know

Wednesday marked day 26 of the shutdown and yet another day for the 51,000 TSA agents who are working without pay until the White House and Congress come to an agreement on funding for the border wall.

Frustrations over poor working conditions reached "a boiling point" and prompted workers to rally, a union spokesperson said.

"BWI airport workers help keep the airport clean and safe for all passengers. The very least they deserve, and all airport workers deserve, is a decent paycheck, adequate healthcare and dignity on the job," said Jaime Contreras, vice president of the 32BJ branch of the Service Employees International Union.

With over 163,000 members, 32BJ SEIU is the largest property services union in the nation.

RELATED: Shutdown is costing Maryland millions new Comptroller's estimates say

Contreras and others from SEIU, joined Baltimore Councilwoman Shannon Sneed at the rally in solidarity with contracted airport workers employed by Menzies -- a company providing passenger, ramp and cargo handling services for major airports, according to the company's website.

Menzies’ workers said they rely on services that are now interrupted by the government shutdown.