BOISE — After seven years on the market, actor Bruce Willis has sold his 20-acre ranch in Hailey, Idaho, for a fraction of its original asking price.

Travis Jones, one of the listing agents with Engel & Völkers Sun Valley, told KTVB the lakefront property sold for $5.495 million. The home has been for sale since 2011. The original asking price was $15 million.

Jones says they took over as the listing agent two years ago. He would not disclose who purchased the home but said it was a family will enjoy the 8,400 square-foot main house that has six bedrooms; and a guesthouse, gym and outdoor heated pool with waterslides that were built after Willis purchased the estate in 2003.

Check out the Hailey ranch of actor Bruce Willis

The property is located at 157 Aspen Lakes Drive on Flying Heart Lake between Hailey and Ketchum, about 12 miles south of Sun Valley.

Jones said Willis owns several other properties and had not been spending as much time in Idaho as in years past.

The sale is the biggest residential sale ever in the Hailey area.

© 2018 KTVB