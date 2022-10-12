No other information has been made available at this time.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Two Bristol police officers were killed and one seriously injured in a shooting late Wednesday, state police confirmed.

The shooting happened in the Redstone Hill Road area.

State Police Major Crimes are on the scene investigating.

There is a police presence at Bristol Hospital and St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

FOX61 was at St. Francis when a tow truck pulled away a Bristol police SUV from the hospital. It's unknown at this time its connection to the investigation.

Robyn Laudon, who lives in the area, described the scene Wednesday night to FOX61's Julia LeBlanc.

"It was like a warzone. And the next thing you knew, there were sirens flying everywhere," said Laudon. "It was scary. It was actually scary [because] we don't get this. We don't have this. This is a quiet neighborhood."

At this time it's unknown why the shooting happened or why Bristol police were at the scene to begin with.

This is a developing story.

UPDATE: 2 officers were fatally shot and 1 is with serious injuries. We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 13, 2022

