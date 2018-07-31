NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Ah, the cold, creamy filling. The soft cookie bookends. There's nothing quite like an ice cream sandwich, especially during the summer. If you don't remember your first encounter with the sweet goodness, a 2-year-old boy may help bring back the memory.

13News Now audience member lanelane sent us video of her great-nephew devouring his first ice cream sandwich in a pool. He really enjoyed it, too, even after he dropped it not once, but twice in the water. It just goes to show you that the Five-second Rule always is in effect, even if you're in a pool!

