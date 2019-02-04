PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The boil water advisory issued for the southern portion of Prince George's County following a water main break has been lifted.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission said the advisory is "precautionary" after a water main break on a 36-inch pipe that runs along MD-210/Indian Head Highway.

Two consecutive rounds of water quality tests were performed by WSSC and all results confirm that the water is safe to consume.

WSSC asks customers who were under the BWA to take a few final precautions: