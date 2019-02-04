PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The boil water advisory issued for the southern portion of Prince George's County following a water main break has been lifted.
The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission said the advisory is "precautionary" after a water main break on a 36-inch pipe that runs along MD-210/Indian Head Highway.
RELATED: Boil water advisory extended through Tuesday for parts Prince George's County
Two consecutive rounds of water quality tests were performed by WSSC and all results confirm that the water is safe to consume.
WSSC asks customers who were under the BWA to take a few final precautions:
- Run all cold-water lines for five minutes.
- If you have a single-lever faucet, set it to run the cold water.
- Begin with the lowest faucet in your home or business and then open the other faucets one at a time, moving from your lowest floor to your highest.
- After five minutes, turn off your faucets in reverse order, from highest to lowest.
- You should also flush your refrigerator’s water lines.
- All ice made since the precautionary BWA was put in place Sunday evening should be thrown out, as well as the next three batches.
- Ice maker containers should be wiped clean with a solution of two tablespoons bleach to one gallon of water.