WASHINGTON — People were drawn to a concert at Union Stage in the District Tuesday night for a man who couldn’t attend.

“Alex is just a kind and loveable person,” said Ian Warthin, Alex’s friend.

Alex Morse was shot in the head on New Year’s Day along First and Kennedy Streets in Northwest. He was walking to brunch with his girlfriend at the time.

D.C. police said two groups were arguing before shots were fired. A stray bullet hit Morse.

The suspect was eventually captured and Morse remains in the hospital in critical condition.

“The biggest thing I couldn’t deal with was understanding it was in the middle of the day. At first, I was thinking, maybe it was New Year’s Eve at midnight. But now, it was at noon on the way to brunch,” said Warthin.



From that day, his friends started organizing the benefit concert because Morse loves music and needs money to cover his surgeries and other expenses.



“In these situations, there’s not a lot you can do except raise money,” said Alex’s friend, Amanda Roberts. “He always comes in with the biggest smile. We’ll see that smile again soon,” she said.

A GoFundMe page was also set up to help raise money for Morse’s medical expenses.