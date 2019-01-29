FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police Department K-9 dogs are the lifesaving heroes who work long hours, face great danger and never get a paycheck, but at some point, even these heroes enjoy retirement.

It's often said that a dog's life is too short. Chase, a 7-year-old German Shepherd mix, has made every minute count. He's performed countless building searches, narcotics cases and apprehended criminals as a valued member of the FCPD.

He has saved lives and reduced danger for police officers. He spent years loving and protecting his handler Fairfax County police Sgt. Todd Sweeney and even spent four years on the SWAT team.

But for the past four months, he's been retired. Instead of chasing drug dealers, he's not chasing Sweeney's babies, and he's just fine with that.

Sweeney was promoted, which is why Chase was retired. But other dogs retire after around 7-10 years for varying reasons. Some dogs are forced to because of the health problems related to aging and others because their handlers retire or move on to other things.

"I don't think my wife and I could imagine life without him," Sweeney said.

Sweeney said Chase was there before he had children and truly is his best friend.

The Fairfax police say most of their K-9 dogs get to spend retirement with their handlers. For Chase, the danger has now been replaced with infinite love at the Sweeney house.







