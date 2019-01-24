UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Authorities are expected to provide an update Thursday afternoon in a crash that killed three young children on Indian Head Highway (Maryland Route 210) in December.

The press conference is being held in Upper Marlboro around 3 p.m.

Police believe a drunken driver, who has not yet been identified, was involved in the fatal crash on Dec. 30.

RELATED: 3 children killed in 3-vehicle crash on Indian Head Highway

A driver in the pickup truck hit a car with two adults and three children inside. The children were trapped in the crash and later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victims were identified by police as 5-year-olds Alexander Mejia and Rosalie Mejia, and 1-year-old Isaac Mejia, all of Falls Church, Va.

RELATED: Suspected drunk driver free while investigation continues