WASHINGTON, D.C., USA —

Authorities are searching for a man who they believe intentionally set a fire inside Comet Ping Pong Pizza in Northwest on Tuesday night.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released surveillance photos of the man on Friday, asking the public’s help to identify him.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a fire at the restaurant located at 5037 Connecticut Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Fire officials said someone purposely set curtains inside the restaurant on fire and an employee quickly put it out using a fire extinguisher.

Thankfully, no one was injured and no real damage was caused to the restaurant, according to D.C. Fire Chief Communications Officer Doug Buchanan.

Authorities are still unsure why the fire was set.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should call ATF at 202-904-65511.