WALKER MILL, Md. —

Metro Transit Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect accused of assaulting a man outside the Addison Road-Seat Pleasant Metro Station Thursday night.

Officials say the assault happened around 9 p.m. when the suspect approached a man who was waiting for a bus outside the station. The men argued, and later began to fight.

When police arrived on scene, they found the victim unconscious with severe head injuries according to a police report. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police said they believe the suspect rode on the metro and exited at Southern Avenue where he fare evaded.

Anyone with information should contact Metro Transit Police at 301-955-5000 or text a tip to MyMTPD (6967873).