NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Marshals and the Norfolk Police Department have taken a former professional MMA fighter wanted for allegedly strangling a woman last month into custody.

Brian “The Lion” Collette, 32, turned himself in on Tuesday after an outstanding arrest warrant against him was put out for Aggravated Assault for an incident that occurred in Norfolk on Jan. 28.

The victim and Collette knew each other.

Authorities say Collette is light-skinned, about six feet, three inches tall and weighs 225 pounds.

His last known residence is in the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue in Norfolk.

Collette is known to frequent martial arts gyms in Norfolk.

A reward of up to $750 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Collette.

Anyone with information can call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov. You can submit tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

