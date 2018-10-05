America's oldest living man and the oldest World War II veteran, Richard Overton, is celebrating another birthday!

Overton turned an incredible 112 on May 11. And many people from all over Austin attended a big party to celebrate him, including Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

Manley tweeted that when someone told Overton that the police chief had come to visit him, Overton asked, "What did I do?"

Mr. Overton was born in Bastrop County in 1906. He served in the South Pacific from 1940 through 1945 with stops in Hawaii, Guam, and Iwo Jima.

He left the army in October 1945.

He currently resides in East Austin, where he has lived since the 1940s.

