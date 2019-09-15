VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For many seeking to apply to become U.S. citizens the process could be lengthy and confusing.

On Saturday, legal professionals stepped in to help them during the annual Citizenship Day in Virginia Beach.

Gardner & Mendoza, a local law firm, hosted the event at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.

It provided people in the community the chance to get help with the process of becoming citizens.

Immigration attorneys answered questions and helped people fill out the 21-page application required to begin the process.

It’s a process people may find intimidating.

That was the case for Eliana Delgado, an applicant who attended the event.

“They were able to help me and I’m really grateful because I have a lot of questions and one of the attorneys sat down with me and she completed the paperwork,” said Delgado.

Radlyn Mendoza, an immigration attorney, said the law firm provided their services for free. The opportunity eased financial costs people face during the process. With their help, applicants avoided legal fees that may add up along the way.

“It’s been an amazing support for this event and it's busier today and this year more than ever in previous years, so we’re super pumped and stoked that all these people came out to support us and all the applicants are here ready to become U.S. Citizens,” said Mendoza.

Delgado said if others have the opportunity to become citizens, they should go for it.

“If you’ve been in this country for years and you’ve been doing what you’re supposed to do, work and do the right things, you’re able to become a citizen and be part of this great country,” said Delgado.

As the applications were filled out, applicants were one step closer to becoming citizens of the U.S.

