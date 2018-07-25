VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police expired a Critically Missing Adult Alert -- also known as an Ashanti Alert -- for a Virginia Beach woman, despite the fact she is still missing.

40-year-old Bellamy Gamboa was last seen at her apartment on Diamond Springs Road and Shore drive on July 1.

After several search parties, FBI officials said Bellamy's disappearance was suspicious. Two days after she went missing, Virginia Beach Police officers found her car on Pickering Street, next to a dumpster.

An Ashanti Alert was issued on July 5 to help spread the word statewide about her disappearance.

Missing person alerts like the Ashanti Alert for adults or Amber Alert for children can expire after a period of time if no new information comes out that can help advance the search. It does not mean the search for Gamboa has ended.

SEE ALSO: What can cause an Amber Alert to expire?

In addition to ending the alert for Gamboa on Wednesday, State Police also ended alerts for two other missing adults, Samuel Lee Houchens of Charlottesville and Megan Lorraine Metzger of Pamplin.

Bellamy Gamboa recently turned 40. She is 5'1" tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a band of roses on her right arm and "Bellamy" tattooed on her right ankle.

If you've seen Bellamy Gamboa or have any information about her disappearance, you're asked to call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-8175 or you can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC