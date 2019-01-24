FORT BELVOIR, Va. — It's a dream come true for the Lindh family. On Tuesday, they boarded a plane to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Lindh Family heads to Disney for their surprise vacation

Lt. Col. Tony Lindh of the U.S. Army and his wife Christina have a combined 23 years of active duty service. They have two beautiful children, 5-year-old Penelope and 4-year-old son Tripp.

Last year, Tripp was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He's been undergoing treatment ever since. Some of those treatments mean Tripp and his sister miss out on after school activities or being able to play with other kids. So, the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and Sheehy Toyota got together give the Lindh family a huge surprise.

Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg and Stafford paid for the Lindh family to take the trip to Disney. Then, they made a $30,000 donation in their honor. That will help fund the USO Metro's Salute to the Troops Orlando program.

Thanks to that donation, a plane full of Military families dealing with critical illness will get the chance to go to Disney World this May. It’s a program USO-Metro has supported for the past several years and is made possible through partnerships with American Airlines, the Walt Disney Company and the Gary Sinise Foundation. Funding for the 2019 Salute to the Troops Orlando trip is complete with this final donation from Sheehy Toyota.

Last year, when the Lindh family learned about the trip, Christina and the family started counting down the days.

“They’re just the perfect ages,” said Christina. “Being able to see the joy on their faces, I just can’t wait!”