Condolences and support poured in for Sen. John McCain and his family on Friday, following the announcement that the senior Arizona senator was discontinuing medical treatment for brain cancer.

McCain was diagnosed with a glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer in July 2017, and has been home in Arizona since December of last year.

Jeff Flake kept his immediate response to Twitter, saying simply, "God bless and keep this wonderful man and his family."

God bless and keep this wonderful man and his family @SenJohnMcCain — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 24, 2018

Statement from Gov. Doug Ducey:

"John McCain is an American hero, always putting country before self. From Vietnam to the halls of the U.S. Senate, the spirit of service and civility that has guided Senator McCain's life stands as a model for all Americans, regardless of political affiliation. Angela and I had the great privilege of visiting with Senator McCain and Cindy in May. Then and now, our prayers and our hearts are with them and their entire family."

Statement from Representative Martha McSally:

"John McCain's life has been one of service and sacrifice. His strength and resolve enabled him to endure 5.5 years as a prisoner of war, and to continue to serve his country for decades. I have been praying for Senator McCain and his family during this difficult time, and continue to ask for God's grace and comfort for him and his family.”

Tweet from Representative Kyrsten Sinema:

@SenJohnMcCain is not only an American hero who has sacrificed so much for his country, he’s Arizona’s hero. His strength and commitment to our great state and this country can’t be matched. I’m thinking of him and his family today and wishing them peace and comfort. — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) August 24, 2018

Tweet from DPS Director Frank Milstead:

Shortly after I became a neophyte Phoenix Police Ofc Senator John McCain took office. My dad was AZDPS Director then. He built a strong bond and working relationship w/ Sen McCain. It has been my honor to work with him and Gov Ducey to keep our border, Arizona & America safer — Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) August 24, 2018

PHOTOS: Sen. John McCain through the years

Tweet from Senate Majority Leader McConnell:

Very sad to hear this morning’s update from the family of our dear friend @SenJohnMcCain. We are so fortunate to call him our friend and colleague. John, Cindy, and the entire McCain family are in our prayers at this incredibly difficult hour. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) August 24, 2018

Tweet from former Sec. of State John Kerry:

God bless John McCain, his family, and all who love him — a brave man showing us once again what the words grace and grit really mean. https://t.co/9aiLxCF24E — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) August 24, 2018

Tweet from Speaker Paul Ryan:

John McCain personifies service to our country. The whole House is keeping John and his family in our prayers during this time. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 24, 2018

Tweet from Mitt Romney:

No man this century better exemplifies honor, patriotism, service,

sacrifice, and country first than Senator John McCain. His heroism

inspires, his life shapes our character. I am blessed and humbled by

our friendship. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) August 24, 2018

Tweet from Senator Chuck Schumer:

My thoughts and prayers are with Senator McCain and his family. https://t.co/cqHXdjJntj — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 24, 2018

Tweet from Senator Bob Dole:

Elizabeth and I are saddened to hear the news about our friend, John McCain. John is a great American hero who has spent his entire life serving his country with distinction, selflessness, and honor. We will be praying for @SenJohnMcCain and his family. — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) August 24, 2018

Tweets from Senator Dianne Feinstein:

I’ve gotten to know @SenJohnMcCain very well over the last 25 years, both as a person and a senator, and I can honestly say he’s a true American patriot. He has served with distinction, he knows the difference between right and wrong and he’s not afraid to speak truth to power. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) August 24, 2018

John was held captive and tortured, but he persevered. Decades later, as Armed Services chairman, he inserted language into a defense bill to permanently ban torture. I’m proud to call John a friend, and my love and deep respect go out to his family during this difficult period. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) August 24, 2018

Tweets from Senator Lindsey Graham:

I just want to acknowledge the continuing and abiding love, care, and dedication that Cindy McCain and the family are providing @SenJohnMcCain . — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 24, 2018

Cindy remains steadfast and is traveling every step of the way on this difficult journey with John. The love provided by Meghan and the McCain children to their father has been comforting to witness. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 24, 2018

The entire McCain clan is doing exactly what the McCains have done through generations — rise to the meet the challenge. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 24, 2018

In addition, John’s deeply loyal staff and devoted friends are pouring their hearts out and doing everything they can to make this burden bearable. John’s medical care providers represent the best of their profession. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 24, 2018

Above all else, I know John wants his family, friends and staff to understand how much he appreciates their love, care, and kindness. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 24, 2018

Tweet from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi:

Today, we received the sad news of @SenJohnMcCain’s decision. Courageous and heroic as ever. A national treasure. Our love and prayers are with him, Cindy and their family. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 24, 2018

Tweet from Jeb Bush:

Praying for @SenJohnMcCain and the entire McCain family today. Grateful for the opportunity to know this great American patriot. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) August 24, 2018

