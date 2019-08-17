Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Washington with a budget of up to $2,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $1,905/month, this 528-square-foot studio apartment is located at 100 K St. NE.

In the residence, you can expect in-unit laundry and a balcony. Building amenities include a gym. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 601 L St. SE. It's listed for $1,908/month for its 533 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

Here's a 564-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 1401 New York Ave. North East that's going for $1,910/month.

Expect to find in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances in the residence. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

Located at 3903 Davis Place NW, here's a 585-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,918/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

