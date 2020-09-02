WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — Northrop Grumman was set to launch its Antares rocket on Sunday from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, but at the last minute, the launch was scrubbed. The precise reason has not yet been given.

The rocket carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft was to launch at 5:39 p.m., according to NASA.

Northrop Grumman came within two to three minutes of launching a cargo ship to the International Space Station on Sunday.

With rain and clouds in the forecast this week at Wallops Island, the launch is now off until at least Thursday. The capsule atop Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket holds 4 tons of space station supplies, including cheese and candy for the three station residents.

When it does launch, it will be Northrop Grumman’s 13th commercial resupply mission to deliver NASA science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

The Cygnus spacecraft is loaded with approximately 8,000 pounds of research, crew supplies, and hardware.

The spacecraft, dubbed the SS Robert H. Lawrence, was originally expected to arrive at the space station Tuesday, Feb. 11 at about 4:30 a.m. A new launch and arrival time has not yet been announced.

The launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout the mid-Atlantic region and possibly the East Coast of the U.S.

You can watch the launch on NASA's website.

NASA

RELATED: Rocket launches from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia

RELATED: For NASA Wallops, the final frontier is the current one

RELATED: Cargo from Wallops Island launch reaches space station

RELATED: NG-10 Antares rocket launches successfully from NASA Wallops to ISS