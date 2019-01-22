CADIZ, Kentucky — An AMBER Alert has been issued for Isaih Boren, a 10-year-old Kentucky boy with autism, Kentucky State Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said.

Boren needs medication he isn't receiving, the AMBER Alert said.

AMBER Alert / National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

He has been missing since Monday, Jan. 21, from Cadiz, Kentucky. He was wearing a long-sleeve blue and white tie-dyed shirt, yellow fleece jacket and gray sweatpants, according to the alert. He is 4'1" and weighs 80 lbs.

He was allowed to leave with Isaac Ray Chamberlain and has yet to be returned, the alert said.

AMBER Alert / National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Chamberlain is 6'0" and weighs 286 lbs, according to the alert.

They are believed to be in a blue 2004 Chevy Venture with Kentucky plate 522RRJ.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 1-270-856-3721.