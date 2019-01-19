WASHINGTON — A second march was held Saturday morning following controversy surrounding the Women's March. The Democratic National Committee and several senators have pulled their support for the Women's March after the march's co-chair Tamika Mallory failed to condemn anti-Semitic remarks by Nation of Islam Founder Louis Farrakhan.

In the 80's, Farrakhan called Adolf Hitler "a very great man."

In 2017, the Women's March saw huge numbers, officials said at least half a million people filled the National Mall. This year, a permit shows organizers are only expecting about 10 thousand people.

March For ALL Women is the alternate march that touts diversity.

The Independent Women's Forum (IWF) and Independent Women's Voice (IWV) said the purpose of the march was to stand up for fairness, respect, civility, empathy, inclusivity, diversity of thought and political ideology. "March For ALL Women represents the rising tide of women who stand against the divisiveness of the so-called Women's March movement," said Carrie Lukas, president of Independent Women's Forum.

"We're here to speak up, because women should not be hijacked for a political agenda. Women, in all their individual variety, deserve to be heard."