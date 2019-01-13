ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man has been arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 35-year-old, The Alexandria Police Department said.

Police said the 44-year-old suspect, whose name has not yet been released, has been charged with murder. Officials said this is Alexandria's first homicide in 2019.

According to a police report, officers responded to a home in the Unit block of S. Van Dorn Street around 11:55 p.m. on January 11, 2019 for the report of a person dead.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 35-year-old Alexandria resident dead. Police said the victim's name is also being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Police say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information should call police at 703-746-6751.