FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. —

A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with soliciting sex from a minor online, police said.

The Fairfax County Police Department arrested Dustin Moore, of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Police say Moore made contact with a detective posing as a child online in December.

Investigators said Moore is employed as a police officer for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Moore faces two counts of using a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children, according to police.

Officials are asking anyone who knows of inappropriate communication with Moore to contact them at 703-246-7800.