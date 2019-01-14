COLLEGE PARK, Md. — After a trooper responded to a crash late Sunday evening on the outerloop of I-95 near the College Park, Maryland split, he helped a 21-year-old mother deliver a baby boy on the side of the highway.

It was around 11 p.m.when Trooper Esai Cunningham was assisting with a collision. While he was there, another vehicle pulled up and the driver told him the woman in the passenger seat was in active labor.

Cunningham called for EMS assistance, but before medical crews could arrive, he had already helped the woman deliver a baby boy.

Police say the mother and her newborn son were transported by ambulance to Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland and they're both doing well.