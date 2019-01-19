FALLS CHURCH, Va. —

A 93-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, police said.

Fairfax County Police Department said they responded to Route 50 at Summerfield road around 6 p.m. Friday for the report of a hit-and-run.

Police said Pericles Apostolou was crossing Arlington Boulevard when he was hit by a dark colored mid to full-size pickup truck with an open bed. Apostolou was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

Officials said Apostolou was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police are still searching for the suspect and vehicle involved in this accident.

Anyone with information should call police at 703-280-0543.