9 people injured in Cincinnati shooting

Police said the shooting happened Sunday morning in the 1300 block of Main Street.

Nine people were injured in a shooting in the Over-The-Rhine neighborhood in Cincinnati Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Main Street shortly before 1:40 a.m. following reports of a disorderly crowd.

Police said, while they were clearing the crowd from the street, two groups started fighting. At least two individuals involved in the altercation pulled out firearms and began exchanging gunfire, officers said.

According to Cincinnati police, multiple shots were fired into the crowd, and nine people were confirmed injured. Police said all the victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An officer with the Cincinnati Police Department said in a press conference that one officer shot at an unidentified suspect who was fleeing the scene, but it's unclear if the suspect was struck by gunfire. No one has been taken into custody at this time.

In a statement following the shooting, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said, "Today's events are completely and totally unacceptable. The use of guns to solve disputes cannot become a normal part of our culture. I want to express the city's gratitude to the officers on the scene. Their quick response likely saved many more from injury and prevented the loss of life."