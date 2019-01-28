COLLEGE PARK, Md. —

An 88-year-old woman was killed in a three car crash in College Park on Saturday, Prince George’s County Police Department said.

Police have identified the woman as Duangduen Schulick, of Kensington, Maryland.

Around 6:40 a.m. officers said they responded to the area of Baltimore Avenue and Edgewood Road for a crash involving multiple cars. Police said Schulick was found unresponsive inside her car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Schulick was driving down Baltimore Avenue, when her car rear-ended a Mazda that stopped at a red light. Schulick’s car then hit a Ford pickup truck head on. Officials said the two other drivers were not injured.

It is still unknown what caused Schulick to crash into the Mazda, officials said.

Anyone with information the crash should call police at 301-731-4422.